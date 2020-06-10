The best baby gift sets for a new born baby that will also delight their parents too!

A gift to keep babies warm and snug

This lovely set of winter clothes for babies will ensure that they’re kept warm and comfortable throughout the night. Made from a blend of high-quality cotton-polyester fabric, the material is very soft and skin-friendly especially for newborn babies as they have very delicate skin. This 5 piece clothing set comes in cute and adorable prints and includes a full sleeve pajama top which opens in the front for easy use, a pair of pajama bottoms, a bib, a warm cap, and a footed pair of bottoms to ensure baby is kept snug from their toes to their head. These clothes prioritize newborn babies' comfort by using soft and breathable fabric and making it easy to use for fuss-free dressing. So this is one gift set parents won’t want to miss out on.

A gift set that parents will thank you for

This lovely set of baby clothes that can be gifted for either a newborn baby boy or baby girl is made from soft cotton which is ideal for baby’s comfort. The set of clothing includes a bodysuit, a t-shirt, a pair of pants, a baby bib, a pair of booties, a matching cap, a pair of shorts, mittens, a towel, and 4 washcloths! Clothes are one thing a newborn baby can never have enough of, whether because they make a mess or by growing out of them, parents will always be happy to add baby clothes to their collection. And these soft cotton clothes with attractive designs make for the perfect clothing gift set for babies.

An ideal gift set for making bathing your baby a breeze

This gift set comes from a brand with 120 years of experience behind them. With a carefully curated collection of baby bathing essentials to ensure bath time is an indulgent activity for newborn babies. This set features popular baby bathing essentials like the Vitamin E baby soap, no-tears baby shampoo, baby powder, baby oil with Vitamin E, baby cream and baby wipes, along with a round toothed comb that is gentle on baby’s scalp and a cotton romper made with 100 % certified organic fiber for optimum comfort for your baby. Make a bath time a breeze with these 100 % clinically proven mild and gentle baby products.

A baby gift to make parents laugh in delight

Parents will truly appreciate this set of colorful baby rompers that come with fun and comedic printed quotes on them. While gifting newbie parents with clothes for their babies is a very practical option, the variety in colors and funny quotes in this set are sure to make this a stand out gift. These can be gifted to both newborn baby girls and boys making it a very versatile gift. These soft fabrics are made with 100% cotton and attached press buttons for the best comfort, with 5 separate funny sayings that are sure to get a laugh out of parents and others alike. The whole combination makes for a very attractive gift option.