The best anti-dandruff shampoos you can get

You will feel the difference in a jiffy!

Scalpe Plus Anti-Dandruff Shampoo has been around for close to two decades. With a proven track record in the treatment of dandruff related issues, it’s based on the ketoconazole + ZPTO formulation which is recognized for its effectiveness against dandruff. Scalpe Plus has earned the position of doctor’s most prescribed anti-dandruff shampoo due to its effective, consistent and tangible delivery of relief from dandruff. To use, simply wet hair and scalp. Apply sufficient shampoo to lather, massage and rinse with warm water and repeat once more. Do this once in three days for four continuous weeks for the best results. Trust us, this might be one of the most effective remedies for your dandruff problems!

Premium quality dandruff removal!

Park Avenue is a brand of J.K. Helene Curtis Ltd, which is a part of the Raymond group. J.K. Helene Curtis has been synonymous with grooming and toiletries since 1964. If you are dealing with a flaky scalp this is the best place to look. Park Avenue Beer Shampoo is formulated with the nutrients found in real beer to give you a flake free scalp. Now you can nourish your scalp with the moisturizing goodness of real beer using Park Avenue beer shampoo quickly and easily. This shampoo is well packaged, cleans the scalp to remove product build up and is non-drying. The result? Glossy and healthy hair. If you want your hair to stand out and dandruff to stay away, get this now.

Say goodbye to excess oils and dandruff at the same time

While not medically concerning dandruff is a pesky nuisance. This chronic skin condition is fairly common, but if you want to keep it at bay look no further. Mamaearth Tea Tree Anti Dandruff Shampoo reduces dandruff and controls oil. The natural ingredients in the shampoo work on dandruff and excess oil gently and thoroughly. Tea tree oil’s antifungal and antibacterial properties help to reduce itch and irritation while Ginger Oil cleans and soothes the scalp. Safe for chemically treated hair, the natural antioxidant effects of Vitamin E help grow and moisturise your hair. So if getting rid of dandruff and making your hair smoother is your aim, this is your best bet.

Organic solution for great and healthy hair

This one is a winner. WOW as a brand has a great reputation when it comes to hair products, and this anti-dandruff shampoo doesn't disappoint in any manner. One wash by this shampoo and you’ll see the effect, visibly so. Shiny and healthy hair are coming your way as the certified organic cedar wood and tea-tree essential oils in this shampoo pamper your hair like no other. Your dry, itchy and flaky scalp is a thing of the past if you regularly use this shampoo. And that’s not it. It comes with antifungal properties that make sure your hair is safe and clean from dandruff for a long time. So choose healthy, clean hair by getting this product!