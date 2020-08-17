The best 5 litres pressure cookers for you

Anodized aluminum body

The Pigeon Titanium Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker is one of the best buys in this category. The hard body cooker ensures food safety with a lid locking mechanism for fast and safe cooking. It is very attractive to the eye, with an ergonomic handle that ensures sturdiness and better grip. The precision weight valve helps cook faster and save fuel. The cooker’s strength and durability is what makes it a good buy. It’s a great buy for a family of four or more.

Three level safety mechanism

The Prestige Popular Aluminum Pressure Cooker ensures top-of-the-line safety. It has a three level safety system with a weight precision valve, gasket system and safety plug ensuring there are no accidents in your kitchen. The weight precision valve or whistle is made of brass with a steel coating for durability and helps to cook food fast. In spite of the large holding capacity it is light weight, made of an aluminum body and non-induction base. Moreover, it is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. This is a good buy if you have young children in a large home.

Anti-corrosion pressure cooker

The Hawkins Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a premium quality steel pressure cooker which is a must-have in your kitchen. It comes with a stainless steel body making it resistant to corrosion and a flat, thick base to help in fast and even heating. It is a multi-purpose cooker which can be used for deep and shallow frying. The pressure locked safety lid uses a jetliner door technology which cannot be opened until the pressure inside the cooker falls to a safe level. It is extremely safe to be used on gas and induction cook tops. This is a great cooker to use if you cook a lot of meats and biryanis.

Sturdy Body

Apart from being a durable tool in the kitchen, the Cello Prima Induction Base Aluminum Pressure Cooker is also very easy on the eye. It is a unique combination of a very sturdy and durable aluminum body with a thick base and a non-corrosive bakelite handle. The induction compatibility makes cooking fast and the pressure regulator ensures that sufficient amount of steam is safely released while cooking food. An additional feature of the handle is that it comes with a special lock arrangement for uni-directional rotation. This is a great cooker for people who live on rent and don’t have cylinders or gas connections at home.