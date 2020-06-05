The absolute best facial moisturizers for all skin types

Attention, oily and acne prone skin types

Even if you suffer from oily skin, you still need to moisturize. For that reason this specialized product is the ultimate go-to for oily skin that is prone to breakouts as it helps balance the pH level, cleans up oil and tightens pores for an effective acne solution. Packed with Apple Cider Vinegar and Cetearyl Octanoate, this non greasy formula regulates the oil balance while keeping skin smooth and supple. The fatty acids from grapes keep your skin healthy while the cream works to reduce the recurrence of acne. And this natural and toxin free formula is just like manna for your face!

For a brighter and clearer crystal like complexion

This power packed formulation with Crystal Micro-essence penetrates through 10 layers of your skin with its refreshing water-like texture for brighter and clearer skin. This easily absorbed solution enriched with Salicylic Acid which is a skin brightening active that works to remove dead skin cells, improve the skin texture, repair and renew your skin for a desirable bright and clear complexion. And if that wasn’t enough, Centella Asiatica, a legendary herb known for its healing power that repairs not just the surface layers of skin but also boosts its elasticity and strengthens skin to reduce lines and wrinkles. So go ahead and revitalize that tired and dull skin.

For an all natural, lightweight moisturizer to avoid a greasy mess

If you’re one of those people who can’t stand to use creams on their face, well a light gel moisturizer is the ideal solution. And this Aloe Vera gel with Xanthum Gum and Citric Acid is designed to do just that. Boasting 99% pure Aloe Vera gel with its rejuvenating and healing benefits for skin that looks and feels hydrated; this daily moisturizer is also rich in essential vitamins and folic acid. This multipurpose gel can also be used to reduce acne, neutralize bacteria and even lighten pigmentation. This is just the product for your skin needs.

One step away from flawless and glowing skin

Formulated with micro-crystals that boost skin’s radiance by gently polishing your skin to reveal its radiance and lightens the skin tone to reduce sun damage, dark spots and blemishes. Prepared with SPF 30 it also proactively protects skin from sun damage while the skin lightening vitamins nourish skin for an instantly fairer glow. This specifically made crème brightens up dull skin with its moisture rich feel and advanced skin lightening properties. And don’t worry, this crème is lightweight and easily seeps into your skin for a silky feel. Radiant and glowing skin sounds dreamy to us!