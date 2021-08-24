Premium material

This toy set consists of 18 action dinosaur toys. They are made from the best quality plastic and come in multi-colors. These toys do not require any kinds of battery operations, children can assemble these toys in whichever manner they like. The toys come in sizes of 10 x 9 x 8 cm with an overall weight of 299 grams. Barodian’sTM Action Dinosaur Set Toy (set of 18) is suitable for children who are 3 years and above.

Made from rubber

This toy set consists of 8 different types of dinosaur figures. These dinosaur dragons are made from the best quality rubber and it glows in the dark. These rubber dinosaurs do not require any kinds of battery operations and kids can bend these figures the way they like. The toys come in sizes of 24.8 x 15.6 x 4.4 cm with an overall weight of 180 grams. Super Toy toys & hobbies 8 pcs Night Light Dinosaur Figure is the perfect gift for kids. It is 100% safe and can be used by children of 3 years and above.

Small size

These small-sized realistic dinosaur figures will bring in hours of imaginative play for kids. The toy set consists of 8 different types of dinosaur figures. These toys are made from durable, flexible, long-lasting vinyl (thermoplastic rubber) which are hand-painted with fine detailing and do not require any battery operation. The figures come in sizes 26 x 19 x 3.5 cm with an overall weight of 270 grams. FunBlast Dinosaur Toy Set of 8 Pcs – Dinosaur Animal Figures Toys for Kids (Multi-colour) is suitable for kids of ages 3 years and above. These toy figures are perfect gift solutions as they can be used for occasions such as – dinosaur-themed party, educational purposes and learning toys and rewards.

Great for toddlers

This toy set consists of 8 mid-sized Safari Dinosaurs. These toys are made of high-quality soft plastic material, which is safe and non-toxic. All the toys have been extensively play-tested by professionals which ensure 100% safety. These toys come in sizes 21.5 x 15.6 x 7.2 cm with an overall weight of 270 grams and do not require any battery operations. Toyshine Pack of 8 Mid-Sized Wild Animals Dinosaur Rubber Play Toy for Kids and Baby, Non-Toxic is a perfect gift solution for kids and toddlers, of ages 12 months and above. This will help the kids and toddlers to learn about animals and help them distinguish animal names while playing.