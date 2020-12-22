Tasty salsas as a substitute for a dipping sauce

Gluten free

Aamra spicy salsa is gluten free and has no artificial preservatives added to it. It is completely vegetarian and is 100% handmade by the women from Nari Shiksha Kendra, using fresh tomatoes, garlic, onions, green chilies and capsicum. It has a life expectancy of 9 months, so remember to consume it within that time frame. It contains low oil and is usually cooked in small batches to retain its authentic taste and flavour. You get them in 180 gm packs only!

Chunky salsa dip

The Salsalito is a spicy and chunky dip which comes in a 300 gms pack and it can be eaten with tortillas, chips, nachos, vegetables or for that matter anything you feel might go well with this super tasty and spicy dip. It has an authentic mexican taste, which is why you could easily include it as a special dip to any Mexican dish and give your guests or your family a proper Mexican taste to your cuisine! Also, its ingredients include – tomatoes, water, onion, tomato paste, green chilies, sugar, salt and so much more!

Unique Recipe

The Old El Paso medium spicy salsa comes in a 453 gms container and contains – tomatoes, water, tomato paste, vinegar, salt, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, citric acid, onions, rehydrated onions, cilantro, dried garlic, spice extract, calcium chloride, rehydrated green bell peppers and diced tomatoes in tomato juice. It is 100% vegetarian and is also dairy free. It is extremely tasty and can be had as a dip or even as a proper side condiment. Also, since it has a unique recipe, you are bound to love it!