Tastiest chocolate milk drink mixes for your kids

Smooth chocolaty flavour

Way better than many others on the market, this malty chocolate drink is both nourishing and perfect with chilled milk first thing in the morning. Clinically proven to make kids taller, stronger and sharper, it’s great value for money and comes in handy plastic boxes for easy storage. Now caring for your family’s health is quick and delicious.

For a healthy start to the morning

Perfect for a filling and delicious snack when you’re counting calories, it tastes best with warm milk. The little kick from the cinnamon is always a comforting taste first thing in the morning or even right before going to bed. Packed full of calcium and essential vitamins, this incredibly nutritious drink is a real classic that has been loved by families for years. With no added preservatives, colours, sweeteners or flavours, this is a great beverage for the whole family.

Satisfy your cravings naturally

Just a couple of teaspoons of this Ragi Chocolate mix in 200-250mL of hot or cold milk can boost your daily nutritional intake. 100% chemical and artificial flavour free, this drink is packed with organic ragi, amaranth rajgira, non-alkalized raw cacao powder, brown sugar and nothing else. Freshly made batches means that you always get maximum freshness and an all natural way to drink your favourite chocolate drink.

The Classic chocolate drink

Great tasting chocolate with a smooth texture, this one is best to make a big mug of steaming hot chocolate. Every cup is bursting with full bodied flavour. Great when it's movie night with a few marshmallows, it's also a great idea for the office pantry when those early evening cravings hit. The rich caramel flavour that we all love in the chocolate bars really comes through with every sip of this creamy chocolate drink and kids will happily chug down their daily glass of milk with a few spoonfuls of this mix. If you’re looking for a comforting pick-me-up, order this one right away.