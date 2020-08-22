Take the first step to a healthier lifestyle with these oat meals

Rich in nutrients

For someone who wants to have a king-sized breakfast and incorporate maximum nutrients, this oatmeal is perfect for you. It is full of proteins, fiber and the goodness of fruits. True Elements Whole Oatmeal is one hundred percent whole grain, does not contain preservatives and can be prepared overnight. It consists of dried fruits that give you the actual texture, taste and feel of the fruits once rehydrated. What makes it even healthier is that it has calcium rich chia seeds. This oatmeal along with milk is the perfect way to start your day.

Quick to prepare

If you are always conscious about your health, this oatmeal is every nutritionist’s first choice. Kellogg’s Oats are high in fibre, protein and low in sodium. It helps to keep blood pressure and cholesterol levels low. One serving of these oats is equivalent to the goodness of one guava, two rotis and one bowl of dal. It can be prepared quickly and can also be made into delicious recipes like poha, dosa, porridge, idli, upma, and so many more. These oats are the best example that taste and health can go hand in hand.

Can be cooked into multiple dishes

These premium-quality oats are the ultimate option for someone who just cannot compromise on taste. If diet seems impossible to you because of bland and tasteless dishes, then you will not regret trying Raw Essentials Gluten Free Rolled Oats. These oats have a neutral flavor so you can top it off with fruits, dried fruits, cinnamon, honey or even turn into delicious dishes like poha, upma, oatmeal cookies, etc. The best part is that it can be a power packed breakfast and also a great post-workout meal.

Fights Free-Radicals in the Body to Prevent Looking Older

These rolled oats are rich in zinc, magnesium, thiamine, phosphorous, copper, manganese and phyto chemicals that are naturally occurring chemicals found in plants. These phyto chemicals fight with free radicals in our body and help us reverse age and look younger. Agile Organic Jumbo Rolled Oats are perfect for someone who wants to stay young at heart. This is a rich source of amino acids and essential micro nutrients. Most importantly, it is rich in fibre, protein and contains several antioxidants. It is perfect for people who start work early, as it fills you up and energizes you.