Take extra care of your skin with these top on the go wipes

Deeply cleanses and purifies

These wipes are infused with the goodness of neem and turmeric to help keep your skin clean, pure and fresh. They cleanse your face removing excess oil and impurities preventing pimple formation. Himalaya purifying neem facial wipes are free from parabens, artificial colours and alcohol. These wipes are dermatologically tested, suitable for all skin types, and free from parabens, artificial colours and alcohol. Though they are suitable for all skin types but work best for oily and combination skin.

Enriched with cocoa butter and honey

Ultra-moisturizing and hydrating facial wipes that cleanse and nurture your skin. These vitamin E enriched wipes with extracts of cocoa butter and honey provide instant freshness on go without the need of soap and water. If you are looking for wet wipes suitable for dry skin, Kara Face Wipe - Moisturizing, Cocoa Butter & Honey is the best pick for you. The wipes are 100% natural and made from biodegradable viscose fiber completely paraben, alcohol, cruelty and harmful chemical free.

With goodness of vitamin E and aloe vera

These wipes are gentle, ultra soft cloths that effectively remove even waterproof mascara with one step, it leaves skin thoroughly without the need to rinse as it leaves no residue. Blue Heaven Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes offers you superior cleansing that gently sweep away makeup, dirt & oil for clear, fresh skin. They are safe enough to use around the sensitive eye area. Enriched with vitamin E & aloe vera they contain enough amount of moisture, to keep the skin hydrated. The oil-dissolvers present in them go deep down to remove pore-clogging impurities & leave skin thoroughly

Contains magic of micellar water

These wipes are gentle on the skin, but tough on the dirt and dust. They are a bit textured, but the textured surface does not feel harsh or abrasive on the skin. They are soft and thick enough to hold the cleanser effectively without tear up during use. Its light fragrance fades away quickly and does not leave any greasy, sticky or oily layer or residue on the face. If you have a sensitive skin, this dermatologically tested Simple Kind To Skin Micellar Cleansing Wipes are the best ones for you. They will cleanse your skin and hydrate it instantly without causing breakouts.