Tailor make your clothes with Tailoring Scissors

Stainless Steel Sewing/Tailoring Scissors

This beautiful golden tailor scissors feature a classic golden handle, high-quality blades and are perfect for sewing, quilting, alteration and tailoring. Made of High Carbon Stainless Steel, the scissors stay sharp and cut through fabrics, plastics, ribbons, cords, leather easily. The scissor is ergonomically designed with a balanced weight that eases pressure on fingers and hands. Orpio (Lable) Premium Stainless Steel Sewing/Tailoring Scissor’s extremely sharp blades make cutting easy.

Left and Right Handed Stainless Tailoring Scissor

No more frustratingly dull blades with Billionbag Golden Sharp Left and Right Handed Stainless Steel Tailoring Scissor to help you to create a creation but these are also a solution to the day to day problems related to your clothing whether it gets torn or you need alteration, make these fit for you with these tailoring scissors. Made of High Carbon Stainless Steel and ideal for sewing, tailoring, quilting, alteration for right or left hand. Its ergonomic design eases pressure on fingers and hands. Excellent for personal use or gifting and suitable for fashion designers, tailors and professionals even for fiber cutting.

Brass Handle Scissors

Alvi Scissors Tampered with Brass Handle scissors are ideal for tailoring purposes as well as other home and commercial purposes. It stays sharp and cut through fabrics, plastics, ribbons, cords, leather easily. Since it is brass they will be low friction and corrosion resistant making it long-lasting and durable.

Western Tailoring

JUPITER A-250 scissor from the house of Jupiter is crafted from durable material and is ideal for tailors and professionals. It is strong and durable tailoring scissors of size 10 inches. Its black rubber handle provides perfect grip while cutting through fabric materials and it is made of the best quality carbon steel. It comes in stylish black color and is suitable for personal use as well as professional use.