Tactical cargo pants for people on the move

Solid pattern

The Malvina Men’s Regular Fit Cargos is made of cotton and has a solid pattern. It is a full length mid-rise pant and has a button closure system. It can be worn casually, and is available in the sizes 28, 30, 38 and 40. It has quite a few pockets in the front and back. It has a brownish khaki colour and has a perfect fit (even better than regular tailor made pants) and is bound to look good on anyone wearing it. You could team it up with a regular white or for that matter any coloured tee, and look the look!

Stretchable

The Sapper Men’s Cotton Solid Cargo Pants is available in the following colours – beige, black, grey, mustard, navy blue and khaki. You can wash this pair of pants in the machine only. It has a regular fit and the pattern is solid. It has an elastic closure system and is completey stretchable. This pant comes with two front pockets and 2 cargo pockets at the side as well as at the back. This pant is available in the following sizes – 30, 32, 34 and 36.

Flat front

The Noga Men’s Outdoor flat front work multi-pockets quick drying casual cargo pants is available in three colours – black, beige/khaki and army green. The sizes available are – 2XL, M, L, XL. These pants have been manufactured in China and are made of 35% cotton and 65% polyester. It is easy to wear thanks to its elastic drawstrings shaped leg construction. It helps to provide a reinforced knee and shin parcel list, although the pants don’t come with a warranty. They look very smart and can easily be considered as a good option for a regular casual fit!

Army look

The Add-venture India army/miitary tactical camo cargo pants are available in the following sizes – 28, 32, 34 and 36. It is made of 100% cotton and is extremely soft as well as durable, giving out a stylish look always. The fabric is pre-washed before stitching, so that there is no colour loss and also so that you can wear it longer. Also, since it has a camouflage colour pattern, the colour doesn’t get very dirty or dusty that easily. It’s breathable fabric ensures you can wear it for long hours at a stretch too!