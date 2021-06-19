Serve up some fun

Mealtimes needn't be a bore with this fun and colorful kids’ tableware set. From the Jungle book to cute unicorn prints, it comes in playful designs to instantly attract your kid’s attention. This table is a 5-piece set that is BPA-free and can be easily cleaned in your dishwasher. Made from sturdy melamine fabric that can easily last a long list of tantrums of even the fussiest child. This set of tableware is our recommendation for parents who are beginning to teach their kids to eat on their own.

Reduce messes as you dig in

Made from Bamboo fibre, this tableware is perfectly safe for children to use and fits perfectly in their tiny hands. Besides it being toxic-free, this product comes with a range of playful designs of colorful animals that kids of all ages will love. Additionally, small separators or multi grids on its plate allow you to serve up an array of dishes in the right proportions. It is biodegradable and is not just safe for your kids but also the planet! We recommend this as a safe option for parents who are looking for systematic, serving tableware.

Get that wholesome mealtime experience

It's hard to resist a meal when served up in cutlery designed with attractive images. This one comes with holders for the spoon and fork that encourage kids to explore the different things on their plates and develop independent eating habits. The divided compartments allow easy portioning and keep food separate. We recommend this for children up to two years of age who need a little motivation to enjoy their meals. Easy to clean, lightweight and durable, get this melamine plate for your fussy eaters today.

Independent eating with a vintage feel

Packaged in a cool display box, this tableware is a superb gifting option for all kinds of occasions from birthdays to baby showers. It is BPA-free - and can be used as a great training set for children who are beginning to catch a grip onto toddler-sized forks and spoons. Other than its charming design, the plate in the tableware comes with a heightened bottom designed to ensure good stability, avoiding slips and falls. We recommend this as a perfect option for parents who are looking for useful gifts that toddlers can use more than once.