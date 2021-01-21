Tablets that you can work on with ease

Perfect for entertainment

Here is an entertainment tablet that you just cannot miss out on. This tablet has an octa-core processor with a 20.3cm large screen display. Along with amazing display, the Dolby atmos surround sound gives you a different experience of the content you watch. It is perfect for gaming and watching movies as it features GPU Turbo 2.0 that gives you super graphics quality. Honor Pad 5 also has an enhanced bass with realistic acoustics. It also has additional features for kids so they can make learning fun.

Kid-friendly

Are you looking for a tablet that anyone in your house can use? This is the right option for you. This tablet has a 25.4 cm large display along with 3GB RAM and 128 GB expandable memory. It also features a 5MP front camera that enables video calling feature. It is light in weight and has a stunning black look with colorful display. Alcatel 3T 10 tablet also has a special kids space that enables them to learn with technological help. The tablet comes with a parental control remote so you don’t need to worry about your kid’s safety.

Super stylish

Here is a super stylish and sleek tablet that will not fail to make a style statement. This tablet has a metal construction and comes in an attractive silver color. It also has 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory and a nano sim slot. Lenovo Tab M8 has an octa core processor with easy connectivity over Wi-Fi and LTE. It also features a powerful 5000 mAh battery that allows you to use the tab for long hours up to 18 hours. The display is also TUV certified that lowers harmful blue light and reduces stress on your eyes.

Advanced features

Here is a tablet that will offer supreme quality features as well as looks. Apple Ipad Pro speaks for itself with its amazing range of advanced features. It has a high-quality 11 inch Liquid Retina Display that makes everything look dreamy. It is also extremely portable and can do anything that a laptop can. It has high quality camera that can take wider and deep wider shots with enabled LiDAR Scanner. It can also be used with the new Magic Trackpad and Apple Pencil.