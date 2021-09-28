Extra soft

This is a star printed regular t-shirt. It is made from pure cotton and comes in red colour. This t-shirt is machine washable and does not require bleaching. This t-shirt comes in different sizes. US Polo Association Girl's Regular Fit T-Shirt is suitable for girls of young ages.

Cute design

This is a regular t-shirt with puffed half-sleeves. It is round necked and has a solid design. This t-shirt comes in baby-pink colour. It can be machine washed and does not require harmful bleaching. Max Printed Round Neck Top with Puffed Sleeves comes in different sizes for girls of 6 months to 24 months.

Mini t-shirts

This is a regular fit girl’s t-shirt that is made from pure cotton. It comes in 12 different colours and has short sleeves. This t-shirt can be machine washed and does not require harmful bleaching. MINI KLUB Baby-Girl's Regular fit T-Shirt is available for baby girls of age 3 months to 18 months.

Playful prints

This is a regular fit t-shirt which is made from brushed cotton that has a soft touch. It is crafted for comfort with playful prints and bright colours. This t-shirt comes in a pack of three. It can be machine washed and does not require harmful bleach. Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Baby-Girl's Regular fit T-Shirt comes in different sizes for baby girls from 0 to 24 months.