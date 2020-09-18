Switch to these basketball shoes and be part of the action

Stylish design

Are you looking for shoes that look funky and stylish? Here is the right option for you. Its outer material is made of PU and PVC synthetic material which is shiny and it can be washed or wiped easily to retain the shine. The shoes are extremely comfortable with great grip and good ankle support. It features polka dot graphics on it that look super stylish. Nivia Heat Basketball Shoes are of superior quality and it fits your feet like a charm. It is cost effective and it gives you the best of all worlds.

These are very comfortable

These basketball shoes are designed to give you comfort with style. The outer material is made of PU and PVC synthetic leather and it is available with eva phylon to give you extra cushion. It features a rubber sole for maximum durability and great performance. Zigaro Men’s Basketball Shoes has a contemporary refined design and is cut out to give you absolute comfort. It looks graceful and helps you play your game with ease. It has great grip and can also be worn for a street basketball game.

Full lace fastening closure

This pair of basketball shoes is among the customer’s favourites. It is made of a sturdy PU material and has a breathable mesh so you play your game comfortably. The sole is made of rubber. It has padded ankle collar, padded foot bed and it is cushioned which gives a soft touch and is very durable. It has stylish camouflage design on the outer body in red colour which looks exceptional. Vector X-BB19 Basketball Shoes have full lace fastening so you can tighten or loosen your shoes according to your choice.

Looks great with a sporty outfit

Nothing can beat the looks of these basketball shoes. It is made of a synthetic outer material which lasts for a very long time and the inner material is made of cotton. The black and yellow colour of the shoe complements its overall design. It features a round toe style and full lace-up closure. SPARTAN Men’s Power Basketball Shoes has a sturdy yet comfortable sole which is also slip resistant. It goes really well with a sporty look and makes a compelling style statement. It is also very easy to clean.