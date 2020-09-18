Switch to comfortable and soft capri pants

It is a pack of three pants

Are you looking for pants that you can comfortably do yoga or workout in? This capri pant is the correct one for you. It has a sporty look and comes in pack of 3 pants. It has a loose fit that allows your skin to breathe and is made of 100% cotton. Espresso Women’s Capri can be paired with a stylish top to complete the look. You can wear it on a regular basis. The fabric is stretchable giving you perfect fit at the waist and you get 3 pants at a very reasonable rate.

Absolutely comfortable

These capri pants are super stylish and they do not compromise on comfort. It is made of super combed cotton elastane stretch fabric that will keep you at ease. These pants are available in multiple colours and they look so stylish that you can say good bye to your tight buttoned pants. Jockey Women’s Cotton Capri Pants are label free for added comfort and have a soft elasticized waist band with flat draw string for perfect fit. It can be worn as lounge war, leisure wear and active wear too. The best part is that they have a long size range so every woman can wear these stunning pants.

It looks very stylish

Once you use these capris, you will never get enough of it. They are soft, super comfortable and have the perfect length. You can style them with any top or short kurti to complete the whole look. The fitting is skinny but since it is made of cotton, it allows your skin to breathe easily. Lyra Women’s Capri can be used as an all-purpose wear. The material is stretchable and the colour of the product is bright and lively. To keep these capris in the best condition, you can gently machine wash them in luke warm water.

It has a comfortable waist band

These capris are very versatile and can be worn as casual wear. It is made of cotton and has a solid pattern. The quality of the material is very good and durable. It is very comfortable and soft to wear. These pants have an elastic waist band and the waist is mid-rise. These features make Ocean Race Women’s Capris pleasant for everyday use. They are perfect to wear while exercising or a casual outing.