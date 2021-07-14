For sparkling white smiles

This red gel toothpaste contains menthol cooling crystals that dissolve to give you minty fresh breath. The toothpaste is 100% sugar-free and can be safely used by those who want to keep a check on their sugar levels. It fights cavities, keeps plaque build-up at bay and makes your teeth whiter with daily use. This pack ships with 4 x 150g tubes, making sure you're well-stocked to fight cavities and bad breath. Buy it to start your day with a burst of freshness.

For minty fresh breath

This herbal toothpaste is enriched with 11 herbal ingredients like ginger for germ protection, while spearmint and peppermint freshen your breath. Microbeads of essential oils of tea tree and clove enhance the effectiveness of the ingredients. The toothpaste promotes the remineralization of your teeth by redepositing essential minerals back onto the enamel to make teeth stronger and more resistant to decay. For those with sensitive teeth, this toothpaste with regular usage can reduce sensitivity within 10 days. Buy it to benefit from the healing and goodness of herbs.

Say good-bye to plaque

With an advanced anti-germ formula and CPC technology, this toothpaste helps in combating germ build-up on your teeth, gums, tongue and cheeks. Its 8 action protection helps in guarding against cavities, protecting tooth enamel, prevents teeth from staining and more. The toothpaste is infused with the oils of clove and neem. Neem oil has antibacterial properties that help prevent gum inflammation and cavities, while clove oil reduces bacteria that cause gum disease. Buy it if you're looking for a complete oral care solution.

A fresh start to every morning

Fluoride helps to rebuild weak tooth enamel, however, swallowing too much fluoride could put you at risk of fluorosis. This could affect children who may swallow too much toothpaste, especially if it's flavored. This fluoride-free toothpaste uses resins to protect your tooth enamel instead. The toothpaste is made from the pure extract of the Miswak herb and packed with the goodness of essential oils and tannins to prevent germ growth and plaque. Suitable for the entire family, buy it to stay fluoride and paraben-free.