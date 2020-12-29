Super affordable ringholder for mobile

Marvel design

MINISO has this Marvel print Cell Phone Ring Holder. For everyday usage, this ring can stick on your phone back or the phone case. It serves 3 purposes at a time. The first one is ofcourse ring to hold your phone safely. The second one is that you can use it as a stand with portrait or landscape options. The third one is to use it as a car mount at a/c vent. Only use the holder for viewing videos and movies. Do not throw or pull it. It is Not applicable for product covers made of leather, cloth, and rubber, or in the shape of curves, uneven or matte surfaces. The production process is fine.

360° rotating mount

FIVON has this 360° Degree Rotating Car Mount. A cool little gadget to enhance your day to day experience with your smartphone and change the way you use it. The sturdy and mechanical car A/C vent holder has 360 degree rotating function to use in landscape, portrait or any angle at convenience. Note that this can't be used with a magnetic car mount. The CNC aluminium ring is extremely durable and functional to hold your phone single handed and greatly reduce the risk of accidently dropping. Both the ring and the air vent cradle can be used as a stand for lazy viewing on any surface such as bed or desk at the angle of your convenience.

Selfie holder

Regor brings this Finger Grip or a Selfie Holder & Mobile Stand for iPhones & Android Smartphones in the colour Red. Loop in your finger and the phone stays on your palm no matter what you do. The 3M sticky tape secures the phone. You can Prevent accident drops, or help balance the phone and prop up phone to enjoy videos with hands free. Nano adsorption makes it possible that no marks remains on your phone and reusable. Rinse the band in water, the finger holder is super sticky again and you can have the functionality on other phone/device.

Multipurpose Mobile Phone Holder

Rednix has this Multipurpose Phone Bracket and a Phone Ring Holder. Just put it into air vent, when driving car, our phone vent ring firmly holds the phone. with 360° Rotation the mobile phone can be freely rotated horizontally or vertically. Pull out the ring circle and rotate it with 360 degree. convenient for any best view angle when you hold your phone or watch movies. Using advanced and sticky 3M adhesive, which is more durable and more steady when works as a kickstand. Your great companion when watching movies and videos. More convenient to take phone to everywhere without security issues when hands occupied.