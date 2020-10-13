Stylish watches for women

Sophisticated timepiece

This beautiful timepiece is every woman's fantasy. It is a multi-function watch equipped with day and date feature, it comes with a dark blue dial that has brown colour hands and roman indicators to tell time. The case is round, metal and is attached to a steel strap with a push-button lock mechanism. It has a mineral dial glass material with quartz movement and analog display. If you want a sophisticated and formal looking watch, this is the perfect pick for you.

Be at your elegant best

This watch is part of a collection of chic and stylish timepieces crafted for the metropolitan women. This range embraces the elegance and sophistication of simplistic yet stylish design. Renowned for its excellence in watchmaking craftsmanship and design expertise, this range of timepieces makes for the perfect accessory for professional dressing. The watch is available in a multi-colour dial making it ideal for different party occasions. One can pair it with different combinations of dresses and outfits.

Rose gold dial

This watch has a rose-gold-tone steel construction and works around the clock. This is a beautiful watch with white stones encrusted all around the dial and even the strap. The stainless steel watch strap is extremely durable and can last the lifetime of the watch if properly maintained. The quartz movement of this watch is typically built into three separate sub-eyes for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time. It is a multifunction watch that comes with a stopwatch too. It also comes in a watch tin that can be used for gifting purposes or simply to store. All these features make it a wonderful choice for any stylish woman.

Digital display

This watch has a rectangular shape that gives you a clear vision of the dial and makes the watch look classy and elegant. It has a digital display which shows time as well as days. Being water resistant, the watch is long lasting as well. It is equipped with a resin band which is strong and durable. It will give you a lovely fit no matter what your wrist size is. This watch has attached buttons for various functions. These buttons help you to control inbuilt light, mode, date and even alarms. It makes for a lovely all-purpose watch which is not heavy on your pocket.