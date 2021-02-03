Stylish Waist Pouches for men and women

Organized and convenient

This is a well-structured waist pouch made with durable material and a neatly lined interior. The separate zipper compartments keep your belongings organised when you’re out and about and there’s even a special compartment sewn into the back to keep valuables safe. The adjustable belt is comfortable and doesn’t cut into the skin. The boxy shape and roomy interior holds everything you need from hand sanitiser and breath mints to keys and cards. We recommend this waist pouch for travellers.

Handy-dandy

This pouch is made from a durable PVC material with a 100 per cent polyester lining and a buckle clasp. It lies flat against the body, but still has enough room for your belongings. The quality craftsmanship ensures a long-lasting product, and the bag's aesthetic is bold and fresh. This bag comes in red, yellow and black. It’s designed to give you quick and easy access to whatever you need, whether you’re out walking your dog, hiking, running cycling, travelling or at a concert.

Crowd-Favourite

This waist bag, made from premium polyester has a comfortable adjustable strap and three zippered pockets. The largest pocket comfortably holds a water bottle as well as other essentials. There’s even an additional slot stitched into the interior where you can stick your earphones. This is by far the most well-crafted waist bag we’ve seen with clean seams and a sturdy body. The bag stays put even when you’re being jostled about in a crowd - perfect for dancing at a music festival or rushing to catch a flight.

Day tripper

If you want a waist bag that keeps all your belongings dry as well as safe, this is the one for you. The waterproof Solimo travel waist pouch boasts black taffeta lining so you can tuck away passports, tickets, identification and other important documents without having to bag them in a ziplined plastic bag. This makes it a great pouch for tourists and backpackers. With two zippered front pockets, a back pocket and mesh inserts in the interior, this bag is structured so that you can stay organised while you have fun.