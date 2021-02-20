Stylish unisex spectacle frames under 2000 rupees

With expandable spring action

This frame comes with demo lenses which can be used by your optician to fix lenses as per your power. Does not matter if you have a smaller facial structure or you are looking for spectacle for your younger child, this frame comes in medium size. With a lens width of 46 mm, nose bridge of 23mm and length of 127 mm, this frame sits comfortably on your nose. The frame is made of plastic so you can be sure it is lightweight. The frame has fully expandable spring action which makes the frame unbreakable to a great extent. So your child can play sports without worrying about the breakage. Get these comfortable stylish spectacle frame today!

Protects eyes from harmful blue rays

This spectacle features a half-frame style and anti-blue light lenses. The spring hinge temples make vintage computer glasses durable enough for long time using. Protect your eyes from harmful blue light when you watch TV, work on the computer, tablet, smartphone, or other electronic devices. Perfect for the office as well as home, keep a pair at your desk. The anti-blue light blocking eyeglasses can filter up to 90% blue rays, thus reducing eye strain and preventing dry eyes. They also minimize the headache and make you sleep better.

Specially designed for children

These eyeglasses frames are designed for children. They were made by keeping their safety, style, and comfort in mind. They are available in a wide range of vibrant colours. The frames are made of Noctilucent TR90, which gives a high-quality feel. They last long and the flexible design has no metal hinges or screws, therefore avoid any chances of any injury to the child unlike conventional metal screw and hinges design. They are suitable for daily life, play, school, travelling and can handle the rough use that a regular frame will not be able to endure. If you have a child who loves to be outdoors and play, this frame is perfect for him.

Has rubber finish

This funky frame comes in dual colour, orange and black. The lens width is 50 mm and the bridge width is 8 mm making them very comfortable on the nose. They are made of rubber so you get that stylish matt finish. They are also very sturdy and will not break easily. They are unisex so both men and women look uber stylish in this frame. They look classy even at such an affordable price. You even get 6 months manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defect for the spectacle frame. If you are looking for your first spectacle frame, this frame might be perfect for you.