Softer shape

This pair of sunglasses has a smaller frame and a softer eye shape to enhance the overall look. Square-shaped, ongoing nylon construction with a black polished finish, its green glass lens absorbs 85% of visible light by blocking out most blue light. The lenses prevent and filter out 100 % of UVA and UVB light making this one suitable to block out harsh sun rays. Perfect for anyone who wants the style and eye protection.

1950s look

If you are a big Audrey Hepburn fan and remember her iconic looks while holding and wearing cat-eye glasses, then this one's for you. A classic cat-eye-shaped black pair of sunglasses, this one scores a 100 on-trend. The cat-eye. It is non-polarized, which means it treats all sunlight equally and reduces the overall intensity. Medium in size, with a thick plastic frame, you also can pick colors in the same. Suitable for women, these sunglasses are an excellent investment for trends and UV Protection.

Retro-style

Retro fans will love this one. This pair of sunglasses is a throwback to the era that embraces rounded cat-eye frames with glittery gold earpieces. It screams retro and at the same time classic and decorous. The sleek temples with a shimmery design on them give you a chic and timeless appearance. Be it an outdoor event or a casual gathering with friends and family, this pair of purple, transparent blue gradient glasses will enhance your looks and get you the compliments you are looking for. Pick this up for its unique color and perfect fit.

Classic look

Square shaped with a steady nylon construction, this pair of sunglasses has an elegant black polished finish. Its classic glass green lens provides remarkable color contrast that ensures maximum clarity without overexerting your eyes. The lens also absorbs 85% of visible light by blocking out most of the blue light. More importantly, it also prevents and filters out 100 % of UVA and UVB light. Perfect for both men and women, pick this classic and timeless choice for its versatility and protective lens.