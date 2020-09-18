Stylish sarees to make heads turn

Beautiful green blue contrast

Lightweight and cool enough to take you through the heat of summer, this striking grey with blue-green contrast is great for office or day occasions. Maintenance is easy and the stunning paisley print ties the whole look together with grace. Finely crafted and made of high-quality fabric, this stunning saree will surely add plenty of interest and personality to your wardrobe. Pair this piece with heels or flats for the ultimate fashion statement.

Lightweight and easy to drape

Georgette is back in fashion. Now you can look chic and on trend with this delightful grey and red saree. Lightweight and minimalist, this is the perfect fusion of ethnic styling and modern sensibility. We found it perfect to wear for casual outings as well as festive occasions. Pair this saree with a chamki clutch and a pair of heels to dress it up or keep it laid back with a pair of colourful flats. Add jhumkas for that final finishing touch.

Show off your ethnic side

Cool, soft and beautifully coloured, you can carry off this look anywhere. Try an unusual drape, as you flaunt this Warli printed pastel saree to office or an afternoon luncheon. Now you can make heads turn by simply adding a statement neck piece and some matching juttis. Easy to maintain plus the contrast blouse piece means that it also makes a great gift for a loved one or friend for a birthday or during the festive season.

Multicoloured Ari floral embroidery

The epitome of grace and poise, this chanderi saree is perfect for someone who loves colour. Pinned back or draped freely around the arm, this gorgeous print on a solid background needs no extra accessories. Wear it to a high profile lunch or to the office to show off a vibrant, sunny personality. It easily makes the wearer feel gracefully and puts a smile on the faces of everyone who sees it. The patterned border is the ultimate detail that makes you stand out from the crowd.