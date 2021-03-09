Stylish reusable bags for eco-friendly shopping

A bag with a message

Made in 100% natural cotton fabric, this bag is a conscious shopper's dream. It is eco-friendly, easily washable and reusable for your daily market visits. The bag’s front is beautifully designed to read go-green that gives your bag its personality and promotes a great message. The handles on this bag are cross-stitched for maximum strength to carry your fruits and vegetables easily. To avoid strain on your shoulder and provide comfort, the handles maintain a flat design. Stay plastic-free as you tote this bag around your local farmer’s market.

For organized shopping

Do you like your bags to have a sense of style and serve their purpose of being a handy eco-friendly option? Well, this bag is both beautifully designed and sturdy for daily use. It can hold up to 15 kgs weight and is stitched to the perfect size for everyday shopping. The unique pattern stitch on this bag’s handles gives you a better grip to hold it for longer durations. It comes with smaller compartments on the inside that helps to organize your groceries. The size of the bags makes it a great daily shopping bag for large and medium-sized families.

For Comfortable Stylish Shopping

Your daily shopping bag should be light-weight and spacious to keep your groceries fresh and airy. This polyester-reusable bag delivers just that. It has a sturdy design with a reinforced bottom for easy loading and unloading. The extra-wide handles make it very comfortable to carry both in your hand and over your shoulder. Instead of regular washing, you can use a wet cloth to clean and sanitize it for your next grocery run or put it in with your next washing machine load. This one is an excellent alternative to disposable bags.

For convenient, daily use

These designer pattern tote bags are made of tear-resistant and waterproof polyester material. It is light-weight, sturdy and suspended with long handles that enable you to carry this shopping bag easily in your hand or over your shoulder. The bag has strong tenacity and can hold up to 18kgs of weight. They fold easily and quickly into a small mini pouch for easy storage after use. The bag is water repellent and washable by hand—an excellent choice for large to medium-sized families that help reduce carbon footprints.