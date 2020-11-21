Stylish premium men’s wallets

Sleek Design

Here is a wallet for someone who believes simplicity carries a lot of style. It has a sleek black design that will go well with any outfit and has been hand crafted with a red stitch that gives it a completely unique look. The wallet also features a small ornament logo that enhances its look. Apart from its looks, the GUESS Men’s Leather Wallet also has enough space to hold six cards with absolute ease and it is made of a thin material that doesn’t make the wallet look bulky.

Extremely Spacious

This wallet is perfect for the rough and tough, outgoing man. It has a different design and also features an absolutely unique brown color. The wallet is made of leather material and is extremely durable. The best part about Huztencor Wallet Men is the space it offers. It has nine card holding pockets, an id holder, one big cash section and two hidden pockets. The wallet also features a zip closure which prevents coins from falling.

Durable Material

This wallet can pose as a perfect gift for your brother, husband or dad. It is made of tough and durable leather material. The wallet features a tri-fold design giving you a lot of space to keep cards, coins, cash and all your IDs in one place and it doesn’t look bulky. BULLCAPTAIN has an extra ordinary coffee color with the design of a bull on one side that enhances its overall looks.

Slim-fit design

For someone who is fond of a matte finish, here is the perfect wallet for you. Its design offers adequate space to comfortably store six cards, along with two hidden pockets and an additional removable card slot. Tommy Hilfiger Wallet has a thickness of six mm so you can slip it in your pocket comfortably. It has a block body with a matte finish, making it suitable to match every type of outfit in your wardrobe. The wallet also has a tough material and is very long-lasting.