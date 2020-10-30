Stylish pendants for women

Pearl pendant

Graceful and timeless, this pearl necklace is a must-have for any collector of chic pieces. The delicate chained piece is sterling silver and features a pearl pendant. Beauty of this classic piece of jewellery is such that it works with almost any type of outfit, be it traditional or modern, making it that go-to accessory in your jewellery box. The mirror-like shine of the piece is due to the finest Swiss zirconia, which sparkles as brilliantly as diamond. Measuring around 18 inches, the jewellery makes for an ideal gift for the special lady in your life. Gift this to your wife, mother or friend and see an unending sparkle in their eyes. If you value quality the most, this then is perfect for you.

Good quality finish

Our beautiful crystal necklace features a unique heart pendant and is free of any kind of harmful elements, making it skin friendly and a perfect fit for daily wear styling. The skillfully polished crystal heart pendant in a sparkly lobster clasp provides a gorgeous reflection, giving a luxurious feel to the overall look of the necklace. A no-brainer gifting option, the product comes in an elegant ready-to-gift box. Looking for an ideal present for your special lady or a piece which conveys your personal style? Well, look no more, this beautiful piece should do it.

With a green stone

A singular medallion on a chain is an impressive way to elevate your ensemble. This stone pendant in smashing green helps you do that beautifully. It is delicate, artful and the simplicity is striking. The stone hangs form a gold plated brass chain and gleams majestically in your neck, drawing instant attention. It is a picture of poise and ultimate grace and has a charming aesthetic to it. Team it up with your favourite drop earrings and take the look to a whale new level. For those in search for an elegant piece of jewellery, this pendant should do it.

Titanic heart crystal

Made from great quality rhodium plated alloy metal, this jewellery set provides an aesthetic look. With the use of premium rhodium finishing, this necklace will not lose its shine over a long period of time. Made from high quality crystal, it spells sophistication and grace. You can wear this jewelry set confidently for every special occasion. It features a fancy pattern studded with crystals. The pendant is elegantly designed and gives off that royal vibe. The lightweight quality of the pendent is an added bonus, allowing you to wear it with ease. The stunning heart design is just breathtaking. In search of a beautiful piece, this here is perfect.