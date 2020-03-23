Stylish organizing ideas for all your stuff

AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers

For anyone who has a smaller closet brimming with clothes on shelves, we say hang 'me! Get a great set of stylish hangers like this set of black velvet surfaced one and you're off to a great start. The slim design and notched shoulders prevent clothes from slipping, while having your clothes separated will be a game changer when it comes to finding and using all your pieces. Able to hold up to 4.5 kgs, these hangers are great to keep heavy winter wear or bulky pieces vertically. Avoid clothes avalanches every time you open your closet door and keep your favourite pieces organised and within site. Yes - it’s that easy!

Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Door Foldable Wardrobe

Whether you’re moving houses, renting a temporary space or just need some additional storage, this three-door foldable wardrobe with a sturdy steel metal pipes frame is the best solution. There’s plenty of room to organise a whole bunch of things with eight non-woven brown shelves made of 100 GSM fabric that can hold up to 10kgs. Check out the side pockets for shoes or smaller accessories, hang up to four kgs of shirts and dresses and keep it all under wraps with uniquely designed roll up and down zipped closures. Easy to set up and take down, you can easily carry this cool wardrobe anywhere.

House of Quirk 70" Portable Clothes Closet Home Wardrobe Clothes Storage Organizer with 12 Shelves

The steel tube and plastic connectors join together to make a sturdy frame for this compact, portable wardrobe. The package comes equipped with all the tools needed for set up making it easy to assemble for novice or pro. Choose to have it covered with the non-woven fabric slip cover to keep out the dust or use it open frame to display your favourite pieces. Its stylish modern design is equipped with 12 shelves with space for all kinds of clothes and even shoes. The waterproof outer fabric makes it easy to take off and clean while the high-quality zippers provide years of hassle free working.

Kurtzy Plastic Sheet Wardrobe Cupboard Closet Cabinet Storage Organizer Rack Shelf [Child-friendly]

Made of Polypropylene plastic sheets supported by steel frames, and ABS connectors, this cube-styled rack is simple and fuss-free. Perfect to store all the knick knacks of your little ones’ this hardy set of cubes can carry up to 5kgs of weight, can be used separately, stacked or combined depending on your preferences. Easy to assemble and take apart, it even comes with a detailed installation manual. The panels are waterproof, dirt-resistant and easy to maintain, all you need to do to clean is give them a good wipe down with a damp cloth. Give your kids a space to set up and organise all their favourite books, toys, clothes or craft supplies.

