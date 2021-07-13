Excellent space-saver

This bathroom cabinet has six shelves, space to store all your cosmetics, toiletries and more. The shelves allow you to organize your toiletries making them easy to grab on those early mornings you're still asleep on your feet. The mirrors are sourced from Saint Gobain or Modiguard. Both companies have a reputation for being experts in mirror making and product quality. The cabinet is easily mountable with 2 screws, so wall-mounting it is a simple DIY home-improvement job. Trust us, buying this bathroom cabinet will meet all your needs and then some.

Space for all

This double-door bathroom cabinet is best suited to couples or families sharing a single bathroom due to the amount of space it offers. The transparent doors give you a peek at all cosmetics or toiletries the cabinet holds for an easy grab-n-use. The amount of storage space you get with this cabinet is plentiful and a real space-saver! The transparent doors and chromed handles add a touch of elegance to any bathroom and the easy wall-mounting installation makes mounting it anywhere you desire, a breeze. A great buy for couples and families who love their bathrooms, clutter-free.

Add a touch of style

Cabinets in the bathroom open up valuable countertop space and help keep the bathroom counters clear of clutter. Clearing up the counter space also makes it easier to wipe the bathroom sink and helps you keep the bathroom clean and mess-free. If your bathroom isn’t the best lit, it can look even smaller and more cramped than it may be. Mirrors on your bathroom cabinets and the light reflecting off the mirrors will make your bathroom appear brighter and roomy. This cabinet ticks all these boxes with its Ivory-White color and great quality mirror. Buy it to make your morning routine a pleasure.

An elegant solution

This bathroom cabinet is made from stainless steel and is nickel-chrome plated, making it corrosion and rust-free and increasing its durability and lifespan. The design is in keeping with the latest trends. The front panel is all mirror, giving the cabinet a sharp and clean-cut look. A magnet secures the front mirrored panel and keeps your toiletries nice and secure. Cleaning the cabinet is a breeze and its multi-leveled shelves do not limit you to the size of the product. The elegant space-saving solution this cabinet provides makes it an easy recommendation.