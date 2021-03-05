Stylish leather wallets for women

Slim design that holds a lot

This RFID blocking, large-capacity wallet is an excellent choice for anyone who loves a premium product with an exceptional finish. The attractive color and smooth surface can be attributed to the grained leather and seamless wax finish. Comfortable and luxurious in your hands, you can carry it comfortably in your hand or stow it in your handbag. Now staying organized is easier than ever with this scratch-resistant and durable wallet in vintage design. For people who need a slim wallet that can hold many things, this CONTACTS Genuine Leather Women Wallet is the perfect pick.

Compact and colorful

The Fossil Fossil WILLA Cognac Women's Wallet is a compact offering that still holds plenty of stuff you will need daily. Available in brown perforated leather, it has a back zipper pocket and a removable card case with a stylish snap closure that completes the look. Stay organized in style with this tab wallet without it looking bulky even when full. Priced affordably, this is a well-made option that will fit into any handbag or knapsack quickly making it great for travel.

Handcrafted by design

There is a reason Hidesign products are so loved. Cut, rubbed and waxed by hand till they glow, each wallet carries hand-polished brass fittings - staying true to the high standards of the brand. The Isle Locada collection features this exotic red wallet made of 100% genuine leather that makes quite the statement every time you use it. Equipped with a classic press button closure, this wallet has plenty of room for all your cards, cash and coins. If you're looking for a wallet that will stand the test of time, get this one.

Best designer wallet

Stay organized while looking chic; that is what this excellent tan wallet does effortlessly. The design is in the details, and this wallet lacks for nothing. Large and with many compartments, it even has space for keeping coins; a centre zip compartment to keep bills flat and fourteen card slots to arrange all your cards. The high-quality and durable zip fastener allows you to open and close the wallet with ease and gold-tone hardware adds effortless sophistication. If you crave a high-quality premium wallet crafted by a brand name, the Michael Kors jet Set Travel Leather Continental Wallet Wristlet is the right choice.