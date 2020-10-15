Stylish jewellery sets for every woman

Lightweight wonder

There is nothing like lighter jewellery pieces with the finish of fine jewellery. This has been the underlying idea behind this gorgeous gold-plated lightweight coin necklace and earrings. It is sure to dazzle any outfit. You can wear it for longer hours because of its feather-like weight. It makes for a good gifting option as well. For those looking for a piece they can wear for hours together, this right here is a superb choice.

Distinctive look

Take your jewellery game to the next level with this traditional kundan pearl drop necklace set with complementing earrings. The meenakari embellished piece with the beautiful peacock motif is suitable for any Indian festival and occasion. The gold finish ensures a long lasting shine to the jewellery piece, ensuring you are the centre of attraction in any room. With its stunning antique finish and distinctive design will be a perfect addition to your choice of attire for that special day. The artfully designed set is a beautiful reflection of the traditional art of Indian jewellery making, using different, intricate shapes. Well, it is a statement piece and something you must invest in.

When less is more

Perfect for the ladies who follow the mantra of less is more, the necklace set with earrings will be a perfect go-to piece for all the special occasions. The gold plating on the jewellery set gives the pieces a beautiful lustre, ensuring you shine through the parties. The minimalist design of the jewellery is perfect when you want to balance out your heavy ethnic outfits. The set will also help you in transforming from a day to dusk look in an instant by sprucing up your subtle dresses. The length of the beaded necklace can be customised according to your preference and personal style, helping you in making a statement. For those who want that classic elegant look, this is the piece to wear.

The best of quality

This sparkling zircon necklace set is a perfect gift for every princess. The set also features a pair of dazzling earrings. Gold and rhodium plating give it that lasting shine and sparkle. An exercise in beautiful and rich craftsmanship, this set has been all hand-crafted. Its contemporary design showcases rich Indian heritage. Coil chains gently to prevent damage in storage and keep it safely in the velvet pouch that comes with it. For those looking to make a bold and big statement, this is the perfect evening wear.