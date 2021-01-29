Stylish hair with these top curling tools

DPISZONE New Hot Roller

This is an ultra-fast curler with temperature controller and time setter. Featuring revolutionary new technology, this innovative and advanced styler is incredibly easy to use and creates beautiful results in no time. The hair is automatically drawn into the ceramic curl chamber. In the chamber, it is softly held and heated from all directions. It gives you long-lasting curls. It is suitable for short as well as long hair. It has an automatic shut off when not used for a certain period of time.

Dratal Automatic Curling Iron

This automatic curler is designed with a fast-heating ceramic plate that can reach temperatures of 210 degrees Celsius. It uses advanced technology to create wonderful styles your hair easily and quickly. The hair curler wand has bi-directional buttons, a 360-degree swivel cord and a temperature controller with digital temperature display between 180- and 410-degrees Fahrenheit. The secure hold clip ensures that the hair is locked securely but gently. The iron will automatically turn off if not used for 60 minutes.

SCATO Cordless Auto Hair Curler

The latest cordless hair curler with a smart induction motor doesn’t need any skill - only a button to auto create beautiful curls or waves anytime, anywhere. Compared to the traditional curling iron, this cordless curler is designed with an intelligent sensor chip, which will stop work to prevent the hair from being tangled and pulled. It has 6 temperature options with a wide range from 300℉ to 390℉. It is suitable for different hair types. It has 11 timing settings(8-18s). This allows you to select suitable time to create a variety of hairstyles from waves to tight curls, enjoy the endless styling possibilities.

Conair Xtreme Instant Super Jumbo Hot Rollers

This device uses ceramic-infused technology for heat transfer and long-lasting curls. It has a dozen rollers that come in different sizes, that is, jumbo and super jumbo sizes. You can create big, bouncy salon-style curls. This comes with 12 ceramic flocked rollers of two different sizes, that is, four 1 3/4-inch super jumbo rollers and eight 1 1/2-inch jumbo rollers. It also has super clips which allow help in holding hair securely. It heats up in about 85 seconds. It is perfect for carrying along when you travel.