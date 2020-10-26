Stylish clutches for women

Clasp closure

It is just the right size and lightweight, so that it can be clutched by your hand. The clutch has a large capacity, one can even put phones as large as iPhone 7 Plus and still leave some space to put other small things. There are multiple popular and classical colours for you to match with your style of the clothes, dress and shoes. This particular clutch is available in beige. The metallic flowers on the surface are made from superior electroplating hardware which has high resistance to rust, corrosion and tarnishing. The clasp closure type which is embedded with rhinestones is convenient for you to open and close. The firm clasp ensures your things keep security, making it ideal for daily use.

Lots of space

You can enrich your look with this stylish looking clutch. It’s a perfect accessory for your party outfits. Match it with a pair of high heels or designer sandals to give a complete look. This is the perfect clutch to any modern woman. It comes with enough space allowing you to quickly access all your essentials. To keep it clean, just wipe it down with a damp cloth, don’t wash in machines. It has been thoroughly checked for button pull strength, tear strength, colour quality and seam strength. So you need to worry about the product quality. Those who want a clutch for casual outings, weddings and parties will find it ideal.

Long. elegant chain

This is a classic clutch made of high quality metal on the inside with silk material on the outside with embellishments. There is ample room to keep your cash, ID card, mobile phone and make-up. It is an exceptional piece of accessory for you to carry to parties, weddings, dinners and dates. All metal parts have high resistance to rust, corrosion, oxidation and tarnishing. These are dust-free clutches for long-lasting shine even after years in use. A chain is provided for creating different looks as a handheld clutch, a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. The chain is elegant and not clanky. All these features make it one of the best choices if you are looking for a great clutch.

Fold over top [Budget Buy]

Perfect for the boardroom and beyond, this clutch brings power dressing to today’s multifaceted professional woman’s wardrobe. The bag features a fold over top with a magnetic fastening. The main internal compartment with an internal zipped pocket, multiple interior card slots. The clutch comes with a removable gold-tone chain strap,and can be used as a wallet and sling.It is made of long-lasting polyurethane material which can be used for many years. This clutch comes for a very affordable price for those who need a budget-friendly option.