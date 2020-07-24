Stylish caps for men of all ages

Distressed look

Is a hat tad too fussy for you? Try this sandblasted, distressed cap that adds a finishing flourish to your overall style. Its understated tone and the frayed edges seem like an artist's deft touch. The look is further accentuated with an embroidery detail. With a circumference of 56-62 cm, it sits nicely on you. The adjustable strap at the back of the head helps you personalise it further. After all, your comfort is vital. Crafted from a blend of denim and cotton, it is soft and can withstand outdoor rigours. Its arched brim blocks out the sun, protecting your face from the harsh UV rays. Ideal for a fun day out with friends or family picnics.

Baseball cap

This one has a stiff visor, it is adjustable at the back thanks to a metal buckle. This cap started as a sun visor on the baseball field but witnessed a huge transformation over the years. The breathable and sweat-absorbent properties of the fabric make it a terrific accompaniment for outdoor activities. Head to a game with your friends, cheer and support your team with full gusto wearing these. If you love sports, or someone who enjoys outdoor activities then this is your cap.

Loads of style

It's a cap with an attitude. It's tough, it's solid, it's compact. All things that you would appreciate in a good product. Coming from a great brand, this cap is a premium product. It is crafted with perfection and skill, and works well in any situation. With tough as nails polyester fabric, it is perfectly crafted for tough outdoor situations. It will last you a long, long time.

Foldable cap

A foldable cap is an added advantage while travelling. A perfect wear for long, easy walks on the beach or if you plan to go on trekking. Also handy if you just wish to read and lounge in the sun as its brim helps you against the sun rays. The high craftsmanship is exhibited in its modern cut and fine finish. It sits light and easy on you and has an adjustable velcro at the back to customise it. It is available at a very exciting price. Simply fold it and put it away with your travelling gear as you plan a short trip with friends or family.