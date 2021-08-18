Stylish design

These boots are extremely cute. The Krafter Ankle-length BOot, with different designs and has heels of contrasting colour. This pair of boots will look very stylish with any kind of bottom wear, be it a skirt, cargo or denim. Also, if someone wants to pair it with a skater dress, it will definitely look stylish. This will be a very trendy piece for casual occasions. The boots come in several designs and colour combinations. Being absolutely budget-friendly, this is a must-have.

Zipper boots

This is my personal favourite! This is a pair of boots from ABJ with inclined heels, with side zip and front lace. It comes in three colours and each one looks stylish. Apart from matching dresses and skirts, this is going to look amazing with ankle-length denim and jacket. The quality is great and looks very smart. If someone prefers boots with small heels, then this is the thing. Also, the zip-lace combo is the latest trend. The product is aptly priced and budget friendly.

High-rise

This boot is an extremely stylish one. This pair of boots from Silver Cat can be considered between high-rise to medium-rise. It will look very smart with denim skirts, shorts or jeans. It has a block heel with zip and lace. The quality of this boot is fantastic, considering the price at which you get this and less prone to damage. You can definitely use this boot in a rough way, still, it will look great. This will definitely be a great choice for people who like the minimalist smart look.

Soft inner lining

Boots have a common problem of emitting odour when you take them off. This pair of boots from FASHIMO, apart from looking very stylish, has an inner lining that will help in controlling the odour. Also, the lining is very soft which makes it comfortable when you wear it for a long time. You will not feel shy taking your boots off in public, with this one, as they will definitely not stink. Also, the contrasting coloured lining slightly peeping out, makes this look great. This is definitely a great option to buy.