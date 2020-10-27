Stylish blazers for men

Nice lustre

This single-breasted two button blazer has double vents at the back with a notched collar crafted with a sharp cut and modern design. Featuring a solid pattern and slim fit, this formal blazer, made from lightweight poly viscose fabric is perfect for layering and delivering a formal look. It has three functional pockets at the front and two inside. The double-button closure brings the long V-shaped neckline neatly together. The buttons are large and add an extra style to the outfit. Silky-to-matte lustre of the fabric adds grace to the apparel. It also has a softness that is comfortable to wear. All in all, a terrific blazer for your work meetings.

Time to dress sharp

A blazer in navy blue should be a staple in everybody’s wardrobe. Simply because its versatility can make even a T-shirt and jeans combination look fabulous. You are going to love the structured and slim fit of this one. It adds to our overall look and gives you an edge in smart dressing. Featuring a notch lapel, it’s both traditional and a classic look. You can wear it to work, to the bar, to an interview, just about anywhere you like. Get your best crisp cotton shirt to go with this spectacular blazer and wow them all. A quality product from a quality brand, you will never go wrong with this one. We suggest you hit buy.

Sharp look

This slim fit blazer is made with the perfect blend of polyester and cotton that makes it comfortable and stylish at the same time. Single breasted one button blazer has single vents at the back with a notched collar. Two pockets feature in the front with a flap. This blazer is crafted with a premium lightweight poly viscose fabric keeping in mind the international standard fit. It feels like a bespoke tailored blazer which can be worn to formal and informal occasions alike. Further enhance the look with a vivid pocket square. You can team it up with either denims or trousers. For sharp dressers, this slim fit blazer is a great pick.

Velvet fabric

The grandad, or the band collar, gives this gorgeous blazer a distinctive look. For that luxe appeal, the velvet blazer is a wardrobe must-have and can give any outfit a quirky edge in an instant. Add brooches for upping your style game further. The delightful fabric feels super amazing on the skin. It is an instant hit with people anywhere. The buttons are prominently displayed and give off a nice visual aesthetic. It is an ideal wear for those special and grand occasions, be it a sangeet ceremony or the wedding of your best friend, this will come in handy. Go for this super desirable blazer.