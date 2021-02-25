Stylish bags for daily use

The one with a feline touch

If there is one word that can describe this bag then it is adorable. The cat drawing on top with a protruding paw-like design gives it a trendy and fashion statement. The bag comes with multiple compartments with strong zippers, a top loop and two adjustable shoulder straps. For those who prefer good back support, this backpack has a padded back panel for your comfort. Recommended for anyone who loves fashion that is comfortable, functional and easy on the pocket.

A versatile choice

This backpack is a fashionista's dream. It's cute, it's trendy and more importantly, it's extremely handy for your daily essentials. It comes with one large compartment to keep your wallet, phone, basic accessories, a zipper in the front to store your tissues, earphones, any change, a side pouch to access your hair scrunchies. It also has a detachable pouch on the outside to hold your EarPods or lipstick. Recommended for anyone who wants a sturdy backpack that is perfect for your daily outings.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication

Who doesn't like a backpack that can carry your little world around with it? Made with high-quality PU leather, this one has enough and more room to easily hold a few books, an iPad, mobile phone, wallet, sunglasses, and even your daily makeup essentials. The backpack comes with a handy zipper in the front and back so that you can have your cash, tissues, earphones easily accessible. Its simple design, durable lining, high-end material will make this an easy every-day bag that will match almost any outfit. Pick this up if you resonate with a style that is simple yet spacious.

Perfected with a bow

If you are looking for a backpack that instantly gets you compliments for its cute looks then this one's for you. Its small size is perfect for a day outing with friends and can easily hold your wallet, daily makeup products, keys and even a bunch of small accessories. Pick from an option of neutral colors that is embellished with a bow design on top to give it a feminine and stylish look. The interesting feature of this backpack is a small keyhole near its handles as an outlet for your phone charger or earphones. Pick this up if you are looking for a handy sturdy bag that carries your daily essentials and will stand the test of time.