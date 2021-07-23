Life is better with great hair

Enriched with vitamins and natural emollients, this hair gel moisturizes and conditions your hair. The formula contains 99% pure aloe vera made from organic aloe vera plants that help in retaining the moisture of your hair follicles. The addition of vitamin E strengthens your scalp to give your hair follicles a healthy base to grow from by reducing oxidative stress and preserving the protective lipid layer on your scalp. Buy it, as this fragrance-free gel can be left in your hair throughout the day to act as a conditioner for healthier, shinier hair.

No more bad hair days

This hair wax makes it possible to get the hairstyle you want without weighing your hair down with a non-greasy hold. The wax uses Crystal Gel Technology to create a hair wax that makes sure your hairstyle withstands windy days. The wax uses glycerine and beeswax to act as natural moisturizers for your scalp and make styling effortless. The addition of aloe vera extract helps to soothe and revitalize the scalp. Buy it for a stronghold and to add a glossy texture to your hairstyle.

For healthy hair

This hair gel uses natural ingredients to nourish your hair while also offering a stronghold for styling. The formula contains organic flax seeds, a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. The addition of vitamin E, protein, and essential nutrients strengthens your hair naturally, making it a great gel for everyday styling. The gel contains no parabens, added dyes or caustics. A coin-sized amount is all it takes to give your hairstyle a hold that lasts for up to 15 hours. Buy it for styling curly or frizzy hair.

Get the hairstyle you've always wanted

This hair gel ships in a 500ml bottle for superior hairstyling at a great value. The plastic bottle is travel friendly, a screw-top cap ensures the gel does not leak. The hair gel is best used on wet hair to ensure proper distribution through the hair to get the best results. It has a styling hold of 5, which is the highest strength offered by the company for gravity-defying hairstyles. The hair gel prevents your hair from frizzing and leaves no flakes or residue after drying. Buy it for a wet look and to use on all hair types.