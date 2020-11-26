Sturdy and durable dog leashes

Classy style trendy colour

A nylon fabric leash having high density webbing that makes it extremely durable. It comes in a beautiful green colour with a yellow pattern on it gives it a very trendy look. The dimensions of this leash is 12 cm in length x 3 cm in width and 15 cm in height. You are advised to hand wash the leash in cold water and lay flat to dry. If you are looking for a leash suitable for large dogs like German Shepherd, Great Dane, Golden Retriever, etc The Pets Company Dog Rope Leash is the best buy for you.

For small to medium dogs

A leah made of cotton in a rope pattern that provides your dog a feel as soft as that of a human hand. It is 60 inches in length and 2.5 inches in width which is an adequate size for small to medium dogs. One end of this leash has a cast hook with zinc plating and iron fitting which ties the leash to the collar securely. If you are looking for a training as well as walking leash that is very durable and suitable for both purposes, MS Petcare Durable Rope Training Leash for Small, Medium is the one for you.

Strong padded handle

A leash having soft foam padding on handle for easy control and non slip usage. It is heavy duty and made of high quality material which is difficult for the dog to chew and destroy it. The whole leash has a high light reflective wire incorporated into it to provide easy visibility at night time. If you are looking for a least to be used every day for regular walks, PetVogue 4FT Strong Dog Rope Leash is the one for you.

Suitable for all weathers

A leash made of 100% cotton that is very durable and has a soft feeling over the skin of your dog. It is completely weatherproof thus allowing you to talk your dog for a walk without worrying about the weather. It is not susceptible to UV damage and works well in all conditions outdoors. Sage Square Durable Rope Training Leash is the best pick if you are looking for a training leash.