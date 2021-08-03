Disney mouse

This adorable big plushie is a replica of Minnie Mouse, one of the most favourite classic cartoon characters. The plushie is wearing Minie’s iconic pink dress and bow. This soft toy is very attractive and kids love to play with it. The filling material is skin friendly material. It is non-allergic and so very safe to buy for babies. SCOOBA Kids Plush Soft Toy is very soft and smooth and your child is sure to love it. Also, this will make a great show piece.

Adorable penguin

AVS Huggable Stuffed Spongy Cute Soft Penguin is an adorable penguin plushie that you are sure to love as soon as you see it. The plushie is cute, spongy and has pretty contrasting colours. This will definitely be loved by your child and will look very cute as a sofa corner. It is filled with PP cotton, and made out of non-toxic polyester. This can make a great gift too.

Very cute rabbit

This plushie is a cute white rabbit on its four paws with a carrot in the mouth. You are sure to say “aww” as soon as you see it. India Rabbit with Carrot Stuffed Soft Plush Toy is a big toy and looks adorable. Your child is sure to love to cuddle it and play with it. This will also brighten up your showcase. This is definitely a great thing to buy.

Multicolour caterpillar

CASTEN Cute Combo Caterpillar Soft Plush Stuffed Toy is a long and multi-colored caterpillar. Your child might enjoy moving it around and playing with it. The toy is long and cylindrical hence will not look messy lying around. The toy looks very cute and attractive. Also, people use it to decorate any space that is horizontal with such toys. This is a great thing to buy.