High intensity

Rechargeable LED flashlight includes a torch with brightness intensity as high as 12000Lm and a USB cable to charge the battery. The convex lens ensures better transmittance of light through a given range and aluminium head over the lens protects it from any possible damage. This torch comes with premium LED chipsa and the service life can go upto 10000 hours. The rubber switch provided on the body has an anti-skid surface and can be used to switch between light modes.

Super bright

iBELL FL8379 Rechargeable Torch Flashlight has an aircraft aluminium body for impact resistance and nylon polymer case for comfortable grip. The polycarbonate lens with scratch coating and deep dish parabolic reflector team up to produce an ultra intensity beam with higher range. This model comes with a rechargeable Ni-Cd battery and 2-Sleeve 120-volt AC DC charger.The body also supports a multi function push button to on/off the torch or change the intensity of light. In addition to all this, it comes with a one year warranty which can be increased by 6 months with a registration.

Extra power

Wareflux powerful rechargeable torch flashlight has a simple and sleek design. The torch has a high quality aluminium body which ensures durability and damage resistance. The flash light is intended to produce a focused beam of light upto 500 lumens in intensity that can cover long distances. It derives power from a long lasting Li ion battery set that has an overcharge/discharge battery protection. The torch also comes with a micro usb charger plus a one year manufacturer warranty.

Prevents leakage

Coleman LED flashlight is designed from anodized aluminum making it damage resistant and durable. The maximum light output intensity is as high as 250 lumens which can cover a distance of 160m at a stretch. This torch is powered by 2 AA batteries which are included with the model. A key feature of this torch is a disengaging mechanism that disconnects the battery from the electrical components to prevent battery drain or leakage. This portable flashlight also has a wide angular range of light coverage making it ideal for camping trips.