Bright prints

Made from pure cotton, with a thread count of 60, this floral material is summery, bright and colourful. The price covers unstitched fabric with a 2.5 metres width. Light and breathable, the fabric can be fashioned into skirts, dresses and salwar kameez. But don’t just stop there. Use it to create home furnishings like cushion covers, quilts and curtains too. The weave, print and finish of this fabric are up to code, ensuring a quality piece that will go the distance.

Versatile style

When it comes to Indian, ethnic or fusion wear, bold block prints never go out of style. This striking pink Jaipuri Hand block piece of fabric won’t disappoint. You’ll love it for the bright pattern, the easy, effortless drape and the unmatched weave. As far as print goes, this fabric is versatile and lends itself to many kinds of outfits for any occasion. Use it to tailor a pair of palazzo pants, a kurta, a Kurti, a blouse, a crop top or even a stunning bohemian-style dress to wear at the beach.

Lightweight and soft

Don’t you just love wearing clothes that are soft to the touch and lightweight? This gorgeous piece of Lizibizi is right up your alley. Especially recommended for a Patiala-style salwar that allows for tiny pleats, this particular piece has an attractive print that features tiny flowers. We recommend you pair this fabric with a solid complementary colour to let your outfit pop. This piece of material is also very durable and low-maintenance. Run a gentle cycle on your washing machine, dry it in the shade and keep it away from an excessively hot iron.

High-Quality fabric

This soft, light-as-air fabric is made from 100% cotton. As a hand block print, it is a testimony to the tradition of textiles and crafts in India. Block printing involves dipping a hand-carved wooden or metal block into natural dyes and then pressing it onto fabric. This particular print features elements in a garden scene. Colourful flowers blossom among verdant green leaves while iridescent birds rest on vines and branches. It boasts a high-quality weave and a thread count of 60.