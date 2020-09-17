Storage racks for your kitchen

Durable metal with sturdy base

This rack holder can take care of multiple utensils like pans, pot lids and other items of differen sizes. The EverEx™ Adjustable Multipurpose pan and Pot tawa Rack Holder Stand is crafted with premium-quality and incredibly durable metal, so it can be filled without shaking or bending. You can stack pans, pots, lids and plates on this rack. It has eight shelves that can be placed split on both sides or all on one side, giving you a DIY option. The height on the rack is also adjustable that provides you with more options for different sizes. Great for kitchens that have multiple kinds of utensils.

Great Quality Steel

This rack is a DIY one which means you have to be ready to assemble it yourself when it is delivered to you. The good news is that the rack is made of excellent steel quality and is very easy to put together. The bottom doesn’t wobble and the Home Creations 4 Layer 18 x 24 inch Kitchen Dish Rack is great to stack utensils like plates and also makes for a great cutlery stand. You can arrange plates, mugs, general cutlery and fancy glasses on this rack. Great for small families with limited utensils.

Space saver

One of the most common problems that people face in the kitchen is that sometimes racks that are placed on the ground are unstable. Another issue is that if the kitchen tiles are slippery, these racks slide. The Plantex Stainless Steel 2-Tier Kitchen Rack takes care of these issues installing four little rubber caps on the rack’s legs that prevent sliding and increase stability. The rack can double up as a spice shelf or a pantry organizer. The shelf holder is made of full metal frame with chrome plating, ensuring Its sturdiness. This countertop rack can be used to organize spice jars, cups, dishes, small spots and fruits and vegetables. Great for kitchens that use a lot of spices.

Every person who washes utensils knows the pain of raking them up and then watch water accumulate on the rack bottom. Saimani 4 Layer Space Saving Storage Organizer Rack Shelf with Wheels has solved that problem with the hollow design of each bottom, ensuring that no water will be left. The storage unit has fast slide movement with rolling castors helps that helps you keep everything organized. It looks dainty but can hold up to 20 kg of weight. Perfect for small kitchens.