Storage Boxes for Watches

Durable

Zaradise Leatherette Watch Box for 10 Watches is aesthetically designed to keep your watches safe while you are on the move. All sizes of watches ranging from medium to large watches. It is ideal for both men and women. It has 10 removable pillows. It has a down lock, silver metal buckle particularly designed on the watch storage box is for single-hand opening, refined metal hinges support the lid in good condition.

Classic style

Whether you're an avid collector or just starting your collection this watch box features multiple pillow-lined compartments that preserve the life of your watches and make them easy to find. This elegant and beautiful display case is constructed of premium PU leather and with elegant contrast stitching for a classic and attractive appearance that makes a great decorative accent. Now with an ORPIO PU Leather Wrist Watch Display case to hold 10 watches/bracelets with pillow puffs keep prying hands away from your prized possessions. Our watch box features a sturdy lock that keeps your watches safe & keeps them from falling out and shattering if the box falls.

Compact

A watch box is a wonderful item allowing a gentleman or lady to display his or her entire collection of chronometers, whereas of course, a person can only wear one watch on their wrist at a time. House of Quirk Watch Box organizes and protects your watches. Choosing the right watch case can greatly extend your timepiece's service life. Something else worth paying attention to here is its quality material. The case is lined with superior PU leather, not only durable but soft, offering the best user experience for you. It is compact and portable size allows you to take it everywhere you want without worrying about occupying space. If you want to carry along your timepiece as much as protect it when traveling, then this Travel Watch Case is an ideal solution.

Glass panel

The storage case is specially designed to store ladies ' and gentlemen's pocket watches, wristwatches, and women's valuable jewelry; an ideal way to keep watches organized, protected, and dust-free. The outer watch display box is lined with artificial fabric and the interior with soft fabric. The watch display box has a glass viewing panel and a metal clasp providing secure closure. It is made of high-grade black faux leather and a glass top gives a clear view when the box is closed. Kurtzy Watch Storage Box has 6 removable velvet base pillows that fit up to 6 watches.