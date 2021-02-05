Step up your style game with these funky analog watches

Cool look

Here is an analog watch that has a very attractive print and looks great with most of your outfits. It has a medium sized dial which is gold in color that gives it a classic look. The straps have an attractive blue color with funky Aztec print, giving the watch a very unique and distinct look. Chumbak Ombre Aztec Watch has an overall sophisticated look that will go well with casual everyday outfits or a day out in the garden. This watch is also water-resistant. It comes in an attractive tin box that makes it perfect to be gifted to your friends and family.

Bold design

Here is an analog watch that has a very unique design. This watch is made of a good quality stainless steel material with quartz type watch movement. It has an overall black body with a rose gold dial that complement each other and give it an overall stunning look. The dial has a square shape which gives it a different look. Fastrack Analog Women’s Watch also has a water resistant body up to 30 m depth. It not only has a very stylish look that looks great with casual outfits but also can be rocked with an elegant cocktail dress. This watch has a refreshing look that can also be posed as a piece of jewellery.

Unique design

Are you looking for a watch that will let you stand out in a crowd? Here is the right choice for you. Xinew Analog Watch has a design that will definitely make heads turn. This watch has a vibrant green colored strap with a medium sized round dial. The dial has a very unique style with a cat wearing glasses shaped golden border. It has a plain white background which enhances the look of this design. This watch can be worn with absolutely any outfit and you can rock it at any occasion.

Big sized dial

Are you looking for a watch that gives you an old school and antique look? Here is the right option for you. This metal watch has an overall good quality metal body which is brown in color. It has a quartz type watch movement and the dial size is quite big making it easy to read the time. Indicare Analog Girl’s Watch has a beautiful dial which has 3D carved numbers and the strap has a braided thread pattern. Both of them complement each other and complete the look of it. This watch can be a great gift for your close friends and family.