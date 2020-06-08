Step up your moisturizing game! The best moisturizers to soothe your dry skin

For a no fuss body moisturizer that gets the job done

Being a pioneer in formulating products using the best natural ingredients, Biotique’s precisely made body lotion appropriately called Morning Nector is easily absorbed to replenish dry skin. Packed with the goodness of Honey, Seaweed, Aloe and Wheatgerm, this powerful concoction is sure to replace your skins natural oils and replenish lost moisture that is lost daily. With its light weight formulation, the lotion soaks into your skin without leaving it feeling greasy. And for an added bonus you can use it to lighten your tanned skin and protect it with the UVB sunscreen that’s incorporated in this lotion.

For long lasting hydration in a skin softening formula

The easiest way to get your skin the most hydration? Slather on a luscious lotion that's formulated specifically for very dry skin. This deep moisture serum works to hydrate your skin for upto 48 hours. The buttery texture and super rich formula with 2 times more Almond oil deeply penetrates the surface layers of skin to moisturize and soften the roughness of dry skin. Almond’s highly emollient properties work to repair damaged skin and helps absorb moisture. Aptly named body milk, this product will definitely satisfy the quench of your dry thirsty skin.

Oily, acne prone skin worrying you?

If you’ve stayed away from body moisturizers for years in fear that it will worsen your acne prone or oily skin, have we got the answer for you! Prepared with a mixture of natural ingredients and pure Aloe Vera extracts, this gel works its magic to give your skin the rejuvenation it needs without leaving an oily, greasy mess behind. Aloe Vera, that blessed natural ingredient also works to cleanse the skin and reduce acne breakout, lightens blemishes and even brightens your skin tone. Bonus; this gel can even be used as a primer under make up with its lightweight texture.

Revive your skin from the daily damage it endures

This ultra-gentle, soothing body lotion works wonders on dull and damaged skin without leaving it oily or sticky. Formulated with micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly and glycerine, these key ingredients work to deliver moisture and seal it into the skin. With 100% pure oats extract that are rich in protein and its potent emollient properties that moisturizes deep down to heal dry skin; Vaseline jelly seals your skin with a water protective barrier to lock in all that needed moisture so that during your day the amount of moisture that your skin loses is reduced. This double action plan makes the most out its moisturizing ingredients for an intensive skin restore body lotion.