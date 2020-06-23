Step Up Your Game With The Top Badminton Racquets Out There

Always In Control

The Li-Ning SS-G5 Series Carbon-Graphite Strung Badminton Racquet with Free Racket Cover is an all-round great product that makes no compromises. It’s made from military-grade carbon fiber, which is the secret behind its extremely lightweight build, which is equally efficient and tough. With a racquet tension of nearly 30 pounds, the Li-Ning SS-G5 Series Badminton Racquet gives players better purchase on their shots. And once the confidence starts to flow, this racquet allows players of all competency levels to step up their game and play hard.

Smash Your Way To Victory

Own the field and every game with Yonex GR 303 Badminton Racquet. With a grip size of 3, this badminton racquet is designed using sturdy aluminum for long-term use. Perfect for an intermediate badminton player, this badminton racquet is for anyone who is looking for powerful shots with a great comfort at impact. The isometric head is perfect to avoid off-center shots and reduces potential centering errors. This racquet is the right fit for you and matches your playing ability. Its weight is a great advantage and allows for powerful shots. The cover makes it easy to carry around and adds to your convenience.

Play Your Best Shot

When you want to get the basics of badminton right, the Feroc Badminton Racket Set of 2 with 3 Pieces Nylon shuttles with Full Cover is the perfect product to go for. It is built for long term use, with a shaft made out of steel. This means beginners and intermediate level players can work on their swing actions, without any reservations. What will also help players build muscle memory is the lightweight design and superior grip, which will ensure playing badminton becomes almost like second nature for users.

Own The Court

In the world badminton racquets, Krozen Roxon JR Polo Badminton Racket Pack of 1 Pair with 1 Piece Attractive Cover holds its own against the best of them. It’s a joy to use, thanks to its tight nylon strings and iron head with stiffed double shaft. This means players can feel the power in their shots, even with similar shot speeds as before. It’s helped by the comfortable handle grip, which allows players to play their shots confidently and with complete conviction. That’s why the Krozen Roxon JR Polo Badminton Racquet is so great for players practicing and learning the game.