Steady walkers for senior citizens

Folding walker

The KosmoCare Deluxe Folding Walker with 5” Castor wheels. There are two other variants to this too – with 3” casters and 360-degree swivel wheels. Its height can be adjusted as per one’s individual needs. The walker’s height can be adjusted anywhere between 32-39 inches. It has an aluminium structure and provides maximum strength but also continues to remain extremely lightweight. It has easy push-button mechanisms and its foldable feature makes it portable and easy to store. It has a unique U-shaped design and provides greater clearance.

Aluminum walker

The VEAYVA Light Weight Aluminium Height Adjustable Reciprocal Folding 2 Step Walker has another lightweight folding option too. Its heavy-duty aluminum frame has an excellent design and provides complete comfort. This device has multiple uses and one can put pressure on it to stand up from a chair as well. This walker is extremely stable and has a non-slip rubber base. It works as the ideal support for those who have limited mobility or are suffering from some bone-related ailment such as arthritis. It can hold a weight of up to 190 kgs.

Better grip

The MCP Jindal Adjustable Height Folding Walker has easy storage and the frame’s height adjustability ensures that it suits the user's needs and can easily be folded and stored away if transportation is needed. It works with the help of a push-button and its length can be adjusted telescopically. The two front wheels in the frame allow for improved mobility. It has a suction PVC for better grip, irrespective of the surface. This premium and imported walker is both durable as well as dependable. It is lightweight, so can easily be carried around too!

Easy to Store

The PAXMAX Economy MS Coating Foldable Walker is extremely lightweight and has a strong and sturdy body. It has an adjustable height and can easily be folded and stored away, when not in use. It has a one-touch button release and its folding design ensures extra durability. This walker is both a quick and easy tool that comes pre-assembled and can just as easily be unassembled. This walker is both viable and economical. This walker is ideal for old people who might suffer from extreme mobility issues or might have some bone-related ailments.