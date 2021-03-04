Stay sweat-free with these top antiperspirants

Long-lasting protection

The Dove Antiperspirant contains plenty of moisturising elements that can help soothe and calm your skin. Dove leaves you with beautifully soft underarm skin making it a popular pick with several women. This is because its formula with one-quarter moisturising cream works round the clock to protect against unpleasant wetness and odour while being gentle on your skin. The absence of alcohol means that you won't end up with dry, irritated skin. So, if you're looking for a reliable option that is subtle but gets the job done, pick this one.

Best smelling antiperspirant

Infused with Yardley London's iconic English Lavender fragrance, this gentle, calming scent, elevates your experience manifold. With 48-hour sweat protection, all you need to do is roll your deodorant up and down your underarms a few times to get proper, even coverage. But that's not all. This product also offers the added benefit of lightening the skin, reducing wrinkles and giving you softer and fairer underarms. A great product all around gets this if you love a lingering floral scent.

Best clinical strength

With 20% aluminium chloride - the most popular and effective antiperspirant ingredient - this product is readily available and offers the same protection as many prescription formulas. It will effectively fight pesky body odour and underarm moisture from stress sweat quickly and is an excellent option for those who are prone to intense sweating. A little goes a long way with this product and just a few swipes on clean, dry underarms once in three days is enough to make a difference. As one of the most robust over-the-counter options you can buy, this is best for those looking to combat severe perspiration.

Best deodorant for travel

With many steadily growing fans already using this product, it's safe to say that Secret Outlast is a hit with customers. Whether your priority is a fresh scent or keeping powerful formula that can last over two days, this Solid Antiperspirant/Deodorant keeps you smelling great and dry for much longer. Made with 20-per cent aluminium zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly, this is the crucial active ingredient that makes sure you stay dry no matter on all your trips. Small enough to fit into a purse or pocket, there's no question this will be your best travel purchase yet.