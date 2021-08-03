Enriched with dead sea minerals

As this wax is enriched with dead sea minerals, you get the benefit of shinier, stronger, and healthier looking hair. This hair and beard wax not only helps you to easily style your hair but also helps keep it moisturized and easier to manage. It also contains the goodness of lavender oil which is known to benefit hair growth, fight dandruff, and soothe an itchy scalp. If you are looking for hair and beard wax with nourishing properties, this product is for you.

Formulated for all hair types

This hair wax has crystal gel technology which will give your hair superior hold and a glossy finish at the same time avoids damage to your hair. It is formulated to suit all hair types and is easy to apply. Whether you have wavy or curly hair, this wax helps you effortlessly achieve your desired style. It also contains beeswax which is a natural wax and is known to help retain moisture and adds to your hair’s natural shine. Add this to your hair care essentials for superior hold and glossy finish.

Free from all harmful chemicals

This product contains a first-of-its-kind fibre wax. Just a small coin size amount when applied between your palms activates the formula and creates fibre threads. These fibres help you create that extra volume for your hair and also gives your hair a strong hold with a fine matte finish. You can stay worry-free knowing you will not damage your hair and scalp as this wax is free from harmful chemicals like sulphates, parabens and alcohol. Get this hair wax to use as your everyday styling product with no harmful chemicals.

Made with handpicked essential oils

This beard wax is made with a chemical-free composition and carefully handpicked essential oils that are safe for hair and skin. It contains coconut and avocado oil which help nourish and condition the skin under your beard, as well as strengthen hair follicles and roots. The key ingredient of this product is naturally-derived pine sap, which gives this wax a pleasing musky scent that lingers through the day. It helps hold your moustache in position giving it firmness and a natural look. Enjoy natural and handpicked ingredients with this beard wax.