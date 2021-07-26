Cooling and refreshing

This mouthwash has a cool mint flavour and a strong formula that starts working on fighting germs in no time. The mouthwash helps avoid bad breath as well as other oral problems like bleeding gums and plaque build-up. It has eucalyptol, thymol, menthol and oil of wintergreen - a patented essential oil formulation that gets absorbed in your gums to remove plaque. By using twice regularly, this mouthwash will help keep gum problems at bay. Buy this product if you need a pack of three for the long run.

Oral health with the help of herbs

A mouthwash containing herbal ingredients is a great addition to your oral health routine. It contains ingredients like tulsi, curcumin, tea tree oil and mint which are known to be beneficial for teeth. Together, it fights bacteria as well as gingivitis and any inflammation. All you need to do is gargle with 20ml of mouthwash for about half a minute and make sure you don’t eat or drink for 30 minutes after that for best results. This product is perfect for people suffering from gingivitis.

Provides all-day control in just 30 seconds

This peppermint mouthwash ensures fresh breath all day with regular use. Although alcohol-free, the formula is antibacterial and helps prevent cavities, germ and plaque build-up. Because there is no alcohol in it, the mouthwash does not give you any burning sensation after usage but makes sure that the cooling properties keep your gums clean and fresh. This product is perfect for those who need to carry this product on their travels or even to the office to use after meals.

Refreshes without burning sensation

This mouthwash is truly one of a kind as it developed with the help of safe and efficient ingredients. It contains Lactoferrin - an ingredient that protects against viruses and bacteria and also makes sure your mouth doesn’t dry out after usage. The mouthwash fights tartar, gingivitis and being free from harmful chemicals it is perfect for daily use. Unlike most other products this mouthwash does not cause a burning sensation making it suitable for children and the elderly. Buy this mouthwash if you want something that doesn’t dry out your mouth.